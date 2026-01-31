Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after off-duty corrections officer was shot at while jogging in West Perrine, deputies say

By
Hunter Geisel
/ CBS Miami

/ CBS Miami

An investigation is underway after an off-duty Florida Department of Corrections officer was shot at while out jogging in Southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday morning, deputies said.

Just before 6:50 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near Southwest 112th Avenue and 170th Terrace in West Perrine. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the corrections officer, who was not injured, and determined that a "non-contact shooting" had taken place, MDSO said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the corrections officer was out jogging with an unidentified woman when an unknown suspect in an unknown vehicle approached the officer, and a dispute over the woman ensued.

The verbal altercation then escalated to the point when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot at him. The officer returned fire and the suspect immediately fled the scene, MDSO said.

No injuries were reported during the shooting and MDSO said it's still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

