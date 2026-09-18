Arrest made in shooting of teen after argument in southwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

An arrest has been made after a 16-year-old boy was shot during an argument in southwest Miami-Dade on Thursday night, and deputies said a second victim in the shooting has also been located.

CBS News Miami learned that the second victim, a male, was not injured. An 18-year-old was identified as the suspect by MDSO.

Surveillance cameras from the home of Cecilia Richardson captured the police activity outside her home on Thursday evening near Southwest 203rd Street and 129th Avenue.

In the video, you can hear police sirens as deputies rushed to the neighborhood and then can see a black truck speeding away.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that two people got into a fight, and a 16-year-old boy stepped out of the car. That's when deputies say the person in the car shot him multiple times in the lower part of his body.

The suspect then fled the scene in that dark vehicle, deputies said.

"We just saw the cars driving by or speeding through the neighborhood, then police officers within a few minutes," Richardson said. "So, it all happened very quick. We did hear two gunshots."

Investigators said the incident took place about 6:30 p.m., and deputies said the second teenager who tried to stop the fight was shot at.

He was not injured.

"It's scary," Richardson said. "It's nothing that's ever happened here, and it kind of hit home because I have a 14-year-old. So, it was just very shocking to hear.

The 16-year-old is in critical but stable condition.