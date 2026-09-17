1 hospitalized after a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade, fire officials said

One person was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the person was shot in the 12000 block of Southwest 203rd Street.

That individual was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, but their condition is unknown.

It's also not clear what led up to the shooting or if Miami-Dade deputies made any arrests.

Deputies are scheduled to speak at the scene about the shooting and provide new information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.