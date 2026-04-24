2 people hospitalized after head-on multi-vehicle crash involving a landscaping truck in Miami-Dade

Two people have been hospitalized as trauma alerts after a head-on accident involving multiple vehicles in southwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper 4 was on the scene where a white pickup truck belonging to a landscaping company was seen crashed head-on with a black pickup truck. The landscaping truck is also seen on top of a black vehicle, with a blue car crashed behind it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says two adults were transferred to the Jackson Memorial Hospital South Trauma Center as trauma alerts. A third person was also treated and refused transport.

No word yet on the conditions of the patients transported, their identities, or the cause of the crash. CBS News Miami has reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated once we have more information.