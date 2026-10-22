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1 woman dead, 3 other women injured after rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade, officials say

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Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A woman is dead, and three other women are injured after a two-car rollover crash in southwest Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon, Sheriff's Office deputies confirm.

According to MDSO, they received a call regarding the reported rollover traffic incident at Southwest 152nd Court and 69th Terrace in the Kendall West neighborhood shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded and declared one woman dead. Three women were also transported by MDFR to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Chopper 4 was above the scene, where two black vehicles were heavily damaged. One of the vehicles was turned on its side.

It is unknown what caused the crash and the identities of the victims. The investigation is ongoing. 

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