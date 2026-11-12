Mother pleads for answers after 18-year-old woman was critically injured in southwest Miami-Dade hit-and-run

The mother of an 18-year-old woman who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash near her southwest Miami-Dade home early Sunday is pleading for the public's help as investigators work to identify the driver responsible.

Steffany Medina was struck around 4 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, near the intersection of Southwest 296th Street and Southwest 153rd Court, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Her mother, Yesenia Medina, said the family had no idea her daughter had stepped outside until they were startled awake by commotion outside the home.

"We were woken up by the dog barking and then realized her door was open and the lights were on and the gate was also open," Yesenia Medina said.

She said she remains baffled about why her daughter walked outside in the middle of the night and is desperate to understand exactly what happened to her.

"To this day I don't know how my daughter ended up there; we don't know if someone ran her over or if someone beat her; we're just looking for answers," Yesenia Medina told CBS News Miami in Spanish.

According to MDSO, Steffany Medina was initially rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials noted Thursday afternoon that her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Still, her mother described a grueling recovery and lingering uncertainty.

"She's critical. They're not giving me much hope. She's in really bad shape," Yesenia Medina said.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run and have circulated a public flyer urging witnesses or anyone with surveillance footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators or lead to an arrest is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office detective in charge of the case at (305) 471-2425 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).