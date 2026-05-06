Car crashes inches from Miami-Dade home leaving at least 1 injured, officials say

An investigation is underway in Miami-Dade after a vehicle crashed inches from a home leaving at least one person injured, officials say.

The incident took place in the area of Southwest 62nd Terrace and Southwest 58th Avenue, which is just a few blocks from the University of Miami campus.

Video from the scene of the crash showed the vehicle crashed into the front steps and a pillar at the home, stopping just inches from plowing through the structure.

The vehicle was heavily damaged, and the airbags were deployed. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they transported one person from the scene to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.

It's unknown who was injured or how severe the injuries were.

CBS News Miami has reached out to officials for additional details.