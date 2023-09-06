Parents, students sound off after South Plantation High evacuation due to bomb threat

PLANTATION -- There were some tense moments at South Plantation High School on Tuesday after police say a bomb threat was called in to the school.

The students were initially evacuated and taken outside to the school's football field at 1300 S.W. 54th Ave. just off Peters Road and then were sent to nearby Heritage Park for dismissal.

Plantation Police took no chances and officers went through the classrooms checking for a possible device but nothing was discovered and the school was cleared and declared safe just before 3 p.m. Nearby Plantation Park Elementary School had been placed on lockdown.

CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench caught up with students and some very concerned parents at Heritage Park.

Donna McElroy, who has a child at the high school, said "I am pissed off. I am pissed off that they are that inconsiderate and selfish. To do this and terrorize kids is not right. What upsets me is that children are going to be afraid to go to school. Who do they think they are doing this to kids? It is not right. They should be held accountable. It is not ok to do this to children."

Another parent, Cindy Laganiere, echoed those sentiments when she said, "It's ridiculous. They have to figure out a way to make this not happen as much. They are losing school days and kids are afraid to go to school. Whoever did this needs to be held accountable and not just receive a slap on the wrists.

Carter Mino, a 10th grader, said, "I was getting lunch and I heard there was a bomb threat and then we were taken to the football field. I was worried and this is disappointing that this had to happen."

Ninth grader Catrina Charles said "We heard that there was a bomb threat and we were told to get out immediately. It's kind of annoying and this takes time away from classes."

Brandyn Swopes, who is also in the 9th grade, said, "I feel annoyed. I have class work and I can't turn it in."

Aiden Pearson, a 9th grader, said, "I heard there was a bomb threat and I was scared."

Allyson Garcia said she took video on her phone and said, "My video shows us being taken outside to the bleachers and then to Heritage Park because it was not safe on the bleachers. Whoever is doing this this is not a joke."

Plantation Police also used their K-9 unit to check the school.

They are trying to determine who made the call and they warn that whoever did this can face charges including issuing a threat, which is a felony.