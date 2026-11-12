Mom arrested after daughter with autism found wandering South Miami store with soiled diaper, police say

A South Miami mother was arrested on child neglect charges after police say her nonverbal, 5-year-old daughter with autism was found wandering alone inside the same Family Dollar store while wearing a soiled diaper twice in the same week.

According to the South Miami Police Department, officers were called to the Family Dollar store at 5978 Southwest 64th Street after the child was found wandering the store alone.

Police said the girl, who is nonverbal and has autism, was wearing a soiled diaper and was unable to communicate with officers. While police were investigating, a cellphone that the girl had begun to ring, and it was determined that it was the girl's mother who was trying to locate her.

Jasmine Greer Miami-Dade Corrections

When the mother arrived, she told police that she had been cleaning her apartment when she realized her daughter was missing, and then had gone to the apartment complex leasing office to look at surveillance video in an attempt to locate her daughter.

Just four days later, police said they received another report of the same child found wandering alone inside the same Family Dollar store while again wearing a soiled diaper.

By the time officers arrived, police said the child's mother, who has since been identified as Jasmine Greer, had already arrived at the store and removed her daughter from the store.

Police began to search the area and said they were able to locate Greer and her daughter, who was still wearing a soiled diaper, inside the computer room at their apartment complex.

Because of those repeated incidents, police brought Greer to the South Miami Police Department. Investigators said that's when Greer admitted to them that she had not properly supervised her daughter, and she was known to wander away from the apartment.

"This child could have been seriously injured and hit by a car," South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said. "In South Miami, we like to protect our juveniles."

Greer was arrested for child neglect, and the Department of Children and Families took custody of the girl and Greer's two other daughters.

Bosch said there was another incident from two years ago in Virginia in which one of the Greers' other daughters ran away.

Bosch said it was not known if the mother was charged in that incident.