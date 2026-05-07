South Miami police search for man described as serial burglar: "He should be behind bars"

Police in South Miami are asking the public for help in locating a man who they described as a serial burglar.

The case is a top priority for South Miami police, who tell CBS News Miami that the man has an extensive rap sheet, including arrests and convictions.

Video released by South Miami police shows a man in the parking lot of an apartment building on Tuesday looking through unlocked cars and taking items from inside.

Walter Tyson Gervais, 48.

South Miami police have identified the man as Walter Tyson Gervais, 48. He stands at five feet nine inches, and South Miami police Sgt. Fernando Bosch said he will steal whatever he can get his hands on.

He said he believes that Gervais is from the area and may be homeless, and he said he's also worried that crimes could become more serious in the future if he isn't caught.

"This individual in this case is a career criminal with an extensive past," Bosch said, "One of the most extensive pasts I've seen in a long time. He shouldn't be out walking around. He should be behind bars."

Anyone with information about Gervais is asked to call police or Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 1-305-471-TIPS