Search on for woman accused of using stolen credit card at 15 stores, South Miami police say

Police searching for woman accused of using stolen credit card at dozens of stores

Police searching for woman accused of using stolen credit card at dozens of stores

Police searching for woman accused of using stolen credit card at dozens of stores

South Miami police are searching for a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to make more than $6,000 in purchases at 15 stores across Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Investigators said the suspect, seen wearing a turquoise medical face mask, went on a six-day shopping spree in late August and charged expensive items including headphones from a Best Buy in Hialeah.

Victim speaks out after $6,300 in fraudulent charges

The victim, Eddie Bouza, said the card in his name was used to rack up $6,300 worth of charges.

"It's horrible. Horrible. It's causing a lot of pain and discomfort," Bouza said.

The situation has also been deeply upsetting for his wife, Milaine.

"I feel violated. If this can happen to us, it can happen to anybody," she said.

Couple discovered transactions by checking bank statements

The Bouzas said they discovered the fraudulent charges when reviewing their online bank statements and quickly canceled the card. The transactions happened between Aug. 22 and Aug. 27.

"If we had never checked our bank statements the way we do online, we would have been out more money," Milaine said.

Detective: Suspect hit multiple retailers

South Miami detective Jackie Del Sol said the suspect used the stolen card at a wide range of businesses, from Southwest Miami-Dade to Sweetwater, Miami Gardens, Doral and Pembroke Pines.

"She's gone to BJ's, Whole Foods and she's been to True Religion Jeans at the Dolphin Mall. She's been to Sneak Town and purchased multiple items as well," Del Sol said.

Del Sol said she believes the suspect has done this before and may continue if not caught.

"I believe she is still doing it actively," she said.

Police release suspect description

Investigators say the woman appears to be in her mid-30s to early 40s and weighs at least 190 pounds. She was seen driving a black Buick Encore. Del Sol said she is working with other police departments as the investigation continues.

"I believe she needs to stop. She needs to get caught. She needs to know that what she is doing is not right," Del Sol said.

Victim warns others about credit card theft

Bouza said he does not know how the suspect obtained the card. He suspects it may have been stolen from a mailbox before he received it.

"Just be careful with your credit card; the way it is shipped and it's stolen. Make sure your personal information is safe," he said.

Bouza is disputing the charges but is uncertain whether he will recover any of the money. He noted that his Social Security number was somehow used before the card was even issued.

"Ideally I hope someone will come forward if they recognize her and they will bring charges against her. It is fraud at the end of the day. It's theft," Bouza said.

Police urge vigilance and public assistance

South Miami police are urging the public to check their bank and credit card accounts regularly to monitor for fraudulent activity.

Anyone who has seen the suspect is asked to call South Miami police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.