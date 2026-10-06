South Miami residents urge city leaders to keep historic park in place amid redevelopment plans

Some South Miami residents and environmental advocates are urging city leaders to keep Jean Willis Park in its current location as officials continue planning a major redevelopment project that could include relocating the park.

Members of the Tropical Flowering Tree Society have launched an online petition urging the South Miami City Commission to reconsider proposals to relocate the park to a site a block away, near The Underline.

"For me, what it would say is parks are expendable," said Suzanne Koptur, a member of the group.

Supporters of the park argue the current site, adjacent to City Hall, offers a quieter, greener space than the proposed location.

"Every time you talk, you have to stop every time a train goes overhead because you'll be right next to it," said Stephen Pearson of the Tropical Flowering Tree Society. "We have tons of concrete in this town. What we don't have is enough trees in good parks."

The debate comes as South Miami works through a comprehensive redevelopment plan that includes a new City Hall and residential development. City officials are evaluating the condition of the park's trees and whether they could survive a relocation, according to Mayor Javier Fernandez.

The project remains in the development agreement phase, and site plans have not yet been approved.

Vice Mayor Brian Corey said city leaders are continuing to gather public input as the proposal advances.

"We do have a mandate from the voters through the referendum to move forward on the project," Corey said. "We just want to find ways to incorporate the public feedback as fast as possible, which is really our job."

City officials said relocating the park is not on the agenda for Tuesday night's commission meeting. They expect the discussion to return in late October or early November.