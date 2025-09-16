Watch CBS News
South Miami employee accused of sexually assaulting custodian at work, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A 47-year-old South Miami employee faces charges of armed sexual battery after being accused of assaulting a custodian in a bathroom where he works, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the incident happened on Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

Alleged assault details

The sheriff's office report said Nelson Gomez entered a bathroom where the victim was cleaning.

Armed with a knife, Gomez allegedly demanded that the victim perform a sexual act. When the victim refused, Gomez reportedly forced the victim against a wall, pulled down their pants, ripped their underwear and committed a sexual assault, according to the arrest report.

Police response and arrest

After the assault, Gomez left the bathroom and the victim immediately contacted authorities, according to the report.

Deputies said they recovered a knife at the scene, corroborating the victim's account.

Gomez denied any physical altercation during questioning and requested an attorney upon learning a sexual crimes detective was involved, the sheriff's office said.

Gomez was arrested and transported to Turner-Guilford-Knight Correctional Center (TGK) without further incident.

City of South Miami releases statement

"The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has informed the City of South Miami of the arrest of a city employee. This is an active criminal investigation being conducted by the Sheriff's Office, and any inquiries regarding the matter should be directed to their agency."

"The city is fully cooperating with law enforcement and treating this matter with the utmost seriousness. While the investigation is ongoing, the city will take all appropriate steps in accordance with the law and city policies."

"We remain committed to transparency and cooperation with law enforcement to ensure a thorough outcome. We understand any community concerns and share the seriousness with which they view this matter. We ask for the public's understanding and patience as this process moves forward."

