South Florida's scorching heat pushes outdoor workers to their limits: "The temperatures feel awful"

As South Florida continues to endure scorching temperatures, the intense heat is taking a toll on people who work outdoors. From construction workers to fruit vendors, many say the hottest parts of the day have become increasingly difficult to endure, yet stopping work is not an option.

Juan Jose Leon, a construction worker who begins his shift at 7 a.m., said the extreme heat has made his job significantly harder.

"The temperatures feel awful," Leon said.

When asked about the most difficult time of day, Leon noted the period between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., particularly when working without shade. He said spending hours in direct sunlight while carrying heavy materials drains his energy quickly.

Construction worker Rosmel Velazquez echoed those concerns.

"It's very hot. You get dehydrated easily," Velazquez said, adding that the heat has become nearly unbearable.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials are urging anyone working or spending time outdoors to take precautions during the extreme heat.

"Always wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and seek shade whenever possible," said Erika Benitez, a public information officer for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Visitors are also feeling the effects of South Florida's summer weather. Stella Carlson, who traveled to Miami Beach with a group of friends from Norway, said staying hydrated is essential.

"Drink a lot of water and take breaks in between," Carlson said.

In Homestead, fruit vendor Mike King has developed his own strategy for coping with the heat. He brings a tent wherever he sells mangos throughout Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.

"Man, it's hot!" King said. "If the wind ain't blowing, you try to pour water on yourself — whatever you can do. It is hot out there."

Not every vendor has the benefit of shade. Leticia Hernandez, 70, sells fruit outdoors without a tent. She begins her workday at 10 a.m. and has spent most of her life working outside.

"I've worked all my life in the fields," Hernandez said. "I'm 70 right now and doing the same work."

Despite the challenging conditions, Hernandez said she enjoys interacting with customers and has no plans to stop. Customers like Georgina Smith appreciate the dedication of vendors working through the oppressive heat.

"It's hard what they do," Smith said after purchasing fruit. "They need to survive, so anything we can do to help them."

Despite the sweltering temperatures and ongoing heat advisories, the workers interviewed said they do not plan to stay home. They expect to be back on the job Saturday, continuing to work through another day of South Florida's relentless summer heat.