South Florida's oppressive heat continues but relief may be on the way

MIAMI -- The scorching hot weather that has broiled South Florida will continue Tuesday although some relief may be on the way.

The hot weather continues for the region. CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Broward and Miami-Dade counties that extends until 8 p.m. because the feels-like temperature will be 108 degrees.

CBS News Miami meteorologist KC Sherman said it was the 21st day in a row that the region has been under some type of weather alert or advisory because of the heat.

"It will be hot and hazy," she said.

The high temperature is expected to top out at 95 degrees before dropping to the low 80s for the overnight hours.

A plume of Saharan dust that has inhibited the usual afternoon storms that usually bring rain and cooler conditions to South Florida is lifting out, Sherman said.

That means the afternoon storms and showers could return as soon as Wednesday.