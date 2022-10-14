South Florida woman won $4 million playing Florida Lottery's Mega Millions

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Sunrise woman became Florida's newest millionaire after winning four million dollars playing the Florida Lottery's Mega Millions game.

In the May 17th drawing, Grace Scott, 61, matched all five numbers but not the Mega Millions number to win the prize.

She bought her ticket with megaplier at a 7-Eleven on Glades Road in Boca Raton. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling a winning ticket.

The Mega Millions drawing for Friday, October 14th, has an estimated jackpot of $494 million. If someone does hit it big, they can take the winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of almost $249 million.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday, tickets cost $2. The odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million.

