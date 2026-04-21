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Crews work to extinguish brushfires burning near Broward highways

By
Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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Fire crews in Broward are working to extinguish several brushfires burning near busy highways.

Chopper 4 spotted crews, including a helicopter, working to beat back the flames of one fire burning near Weston west of Highway 27 at mile marker 45.

Thick smoke was reported in the area and flames can be seen spreading.

So far, there is no impact to the road and no evacuations or injuries have been reported.

No other information was released.

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