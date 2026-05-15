South Florida wet season begins with low rain chances before storms return next week

South Florida's wet season officially begins Friday, but residents will likely have to wait a few more days before the typical daily downpours settle in across the region.

The wet season runs through Oct. 15 and typically brings 60% to 70% of South Florida's annual rainfall over the next five months. Despite the seasonal shift, rain chances will remain relatively low Friday and Saturday before a wetter and more unsettled pattern develops Sunday into early next week.

Residents woke up Friday to slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels across South Florida, creating a more comfortable start to the day. Expect mainly dry conditions through the morning, with only a few isolated afternoon showers developing due to drier air remaining in place.

Afternoon high temperatures Friday are expected to climb to around 90 degrees, with heat index values making it feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances increase Sunday into next week

The chance for rain will stay limited Saturday, with spotty showers possible amid plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

By Sunday, deeper moisture is expected to return to the atmosphere, allowing scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop across South Florida. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the upper 80s.

The wetter pattern will continue into early next week as the atmosphere becomes increasingly moist and unstable.

Wet weather pattern settles into South Florida

Passing showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday and Tuesday, with breezy conditions also building across the region. High temperatures are forecast to stay above normal in the upper 80s through the middle of next week.

The NEXT Weather team is advising residents to keep rain gear nearby as South Florida transitions into its wetter summer pattern.