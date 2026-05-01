Near-record heat moving into South Florida with triple-digit feels-like temperatures expected

The heat is on as we kick off the month of May, and it's a big weekend for South Florida with events like Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and the Cadillac Championship taking place.

High temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees today, and it will feel like it's in the mid-90s when you factor in the humidity.

We'll also enjoy a mostly sunny, mainly dry day.

The latest on the Highway 41 Fire in west Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is continuing to monitor the progress of the Highway 41 Fire along the Tamiami Trail west of Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade.

As of Friday morning, this fire has burned more than 9,100 acres and was about 64% contained.

Some of the smoke from the Highway 41 Fire may move into portions of Miami-Dade and Broward counties and could lead to haze in some spots.

If you're headed to the beach to beat the heat, there is a moderate risk of rip currents, and the UV index will be extreme. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

The feels-like temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Saturday is expected to be even hotter with near-record heat possible and feels-like temperatures soaring into the upper 90s and possibly into the triple-digits.

The forecast high temperature in Miami on Saturday is 92 degrees. The old record of 93 degrees was set back in 1937.

Record heat is possible in South Florida this weekend. CBS News Miami

Fort Lauderdale is forecast to reach a high temperature of 91 degrees, and the old record of 93 degrees was set in 2002. Key West is expected to be around 86 degrees and the old record of 89 degrees was set in 1953.

The heat risk in South Florida on Saturday, May 2.

The National Weather Service is warning residents that there is a moderate risk of heat-related health illnesses on Saturday for most of South Florida, but some inland areas will have a major risk of heat-related illnesses without the proper hydration or proper cooling.

On Sunday rain will return to bring us some relief from the heat. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop as a frontal boundary ushers in more moisture.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s instead of the 90s. The wet weather will stick around through Monday with some more showers and thunderstorms around.

High temperatures will drop closer to normal near the mid-80s.