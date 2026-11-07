Great weekend weather ahead for South Florida

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a beautiful weekend across South Florida.

A cold front moving across Florida is followed by a lot of dry air, creating spectacular conditions this weekend.

CBS News Miami

We'll start out dry on both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms will pop up on Saturday evening and roll south from Broward County into Miami-Dade County.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

But during the day, there will be plenty of blue skies and sun. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s across the metroplex.

CBS News Miami

Another round of high tides will push saltwater into low-lying coastal areas tonight.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

As the front moves through, rain will return to the metroplex by the middle of next week and heading into the weekend.

CBS News Miami