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Great weekend weather ahead for South Florida

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
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Scott Withers

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The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a beautiful weekend across South Florida. 

A cold front moving across Florida is followed by a lot of dry air, creating spectacular conditions this weekend. 

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CBS News Miami

We'll start out dry on both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered storms will pop up on Saturday evening and roll south from Broward County into Miami-Dade County.   

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

But during the day, there will be plenty of blue skies and sun. Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s across the metroplex. 

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CBS News Miami

Another round of high tides will push saltwater into low-lying coastal areas tonight.  

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

As the front moves through, rain will return to the metroplex by the middle of next week and heading into the weekend.

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CBS News Miami
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CBS News Miami

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