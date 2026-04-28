South Florida to sizzle Tuesday as Highway 41 Fire continues to burn in west Miami-Dade
The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a wildfire burning in western Miami-Dade County called the Highway 41 Fire, which is located off Tamiami Trail west of Krome Avenue.
The fire, as of Tuesday morning, has burned 450 acres and is 0% contained.
The northern breeze is steering the smoke towards the southwest on Tuesday morning, but later in the day the wind is expected to shift more out of the east and steer the smoke towards the west.
The air quality is currently moderate for most of Miami-Dade County while the air quality is good for most of Broward County.
A toasty Tuesday is ahead as we woke up to a very mild start to the day.
The afternoon high temperatures will climb into the mid- to uppers 80s with plenty of sunshine and only a few showers possible.
The chance of rain is lower as dry air moves in.
There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, but no advisories or alerts for boaters.
Wednesday will be warmer, with high temperatures soaring into the upper 80s as the winds shift more out of the southeast with only isolated showers possible.
Temperatures will continue to climb to around 90 degrees by Thursday due to a warm westerly flow.
The chance of rain remains low as high pressure dominates our weather pattern.
It will be even hotter and more humid on Friday and through the weekend as we kick off the month of May with sizzling temperatures well above normal for this time of year.
High temperatures will climb to 90 degrees Friday and Saturday and the low 90s on Sunday as the rain chances rise.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible late weekend and into early next week on Monday.