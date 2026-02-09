South Florida sees enhanced wildfire risk due to dry conditions as warmer temps get set to move in

It's a cool start to the new workweek in South Florida with temperatures in the 50s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties while the Florida Keys are waking up to temperatures in the low 60s.

Patchy dense fog will be possible for the inland areas.

This image shows information on the Buggy Fire in Broward County. CBS News Miami

There is also the potential for some smoke due to a wildfire burning in far western Broward County. This fire is being called the "Buggy Fire" and is located near the Holey Land Wildlife Management area.

It has burned about 4,300 acres and is 90% contained.

Poor visibility will be possible along Alligator Alley between mile markers 32 and 35.

The wind is calm or light this morning, but the breeze will build out of the east throughout the day and that should help to steer any smoke towards the west and the Everglades.

This image shows the current air quality in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Air quality is good for most of South Florida except for a few areas with moderate air quality close to the coast in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

But there is an enhanced fire risk due to very dry conditions.

There is currently a moderate drought for most of Broward and Miami-Dade with some inland areas experiencing a severe drought.

This image shows the drought monitor in South Florida. CBS News Miami

Today will be dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Tuesday morning will be cool again with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will be milder in the upper 70s.

This image shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We are in for a warming trend the rest of the week as temperatures will increase a bit.

Mid to late week the forecast lows will be near 60 degrees and highs will climb to near 80 degrees.

This image shows the forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This weekend we'll be even warmer with low 60s and highs will warm to around 80 degrees for Valentine's day on Saturday with the potential for spotty showers through Sunday.