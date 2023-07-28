South Florida weather: Rain and flood threats will diminish before hot weather returns

MIAMI -- South Florida was under a flood watch until noon Friday because of the threat of more soaking rainfall.

CBS News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said 1-3 inches of additional precipitation could fall on areas that were deluged on Thursday with rain.

"We needed the rain," she said, adding that there was a 60 percent chance of precipitation Friday. "Be sure you have your umbrella."

The bulk of the rainfall was expected to occur during the morning before mostly diminishing, according to Gonzalez.

Temperatures are expected to climb Friday after the clouds clear.

The high temperature will top out around 90 degrees before falling back to the 80s for the lows.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday, which is expected to be warmer because of declining rain chances.

Broward bore the brunt of the bad weather on Thursday when over 6 inches of rain was blamed for closing the Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale and flooding homes in Hollywood.

The downpours also caused several flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and led to abandoned cars caught in the water in Hallandale Beach.