Coldest temperatures since 2010 set to invade South Florida later this week

What a difference a day makes!

On Monday we had record high temperatures in the upper 80s in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, and on Tuesday morning we are waking up to a chilly start with temperatures in the low 50s and upper 40s.

Sweater weather is back.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A cool and breezy afternoon is ahead with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 60s.

We'll enjoy bright sunshine and dry conditions.

The breeze will build out of the north on Tuesday at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour.

The beach forecast on Jan. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

The windy weather is leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday evening.

A small craft advisory is in effect through Wednesday morning along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters due to rough boating conditions.

The boating forecast on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. CBS News Miami

It will be cold on Wednesday morning as low temperatures fall to the low 50s and upper 40s again.

Highs on Tuesday will remain below average in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. A few showers will be possible, but the chance of rain is low.

Lows will remain chilly in the 50s through late week on Thursday and Friday.

We stay cool in the afternoons with highs in the upper 60s. Spotty showers will be possible to end the week on Friday and then scattered showers develop Saturday ahead of our next cold front.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The coldest air since December of 2010 will arrive this weekend.

Lows will dip down to the mid 50s Saturday morning and highs will only be in the low 60s. But the coldest day will be on Sunday as lows are forecast to drop to the 30s in Broward COunty and Miami-Dade County with 40s across the Florida Keys.

Highs will only climb to the mid to upper 70s on Sunday afternoon.

The CBS Miami Next Weather team will be monitoring the forecast models to determine if we'll need to issue a Next Weather Alert due to the extremely cold weather expected.