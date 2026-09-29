King tides, heavy rain could bring flooding to South Florida as wetter weather moves in

Rain and the threat of coastal flooding are expected to create a soggy stretch across South Florida as tropical moisture increases shower and storm chances through the end of the week.

Showers were already moving across parts of Broward Tuesday morning, including Pompano Beach, Parkland, Port Everglades and Hollywood. Rain was also developing near Key Largo, with slick roads possible during the morning commute.

King tides bring coastal flooding threat to South Florida

The combination of rain and ongoing king tides could increase the risk of flooding in low-lying and coastal areas. Moderate saltwater flooding is possible within 1.5 to 2 hours of high tide.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 2 p.m. this Tuesday, while the Middle and Lower Florida Keys are under an advisory until 5 p.m. The Upper Florida Keys are under a coastal flood warning until 5 p.m.

High tide is expected around 11:13 a.m. in Miami and 11:30 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale. Key West's next high tide is expected around 12:48 p.m.

In addition to flooding associated with king tides, scattered showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding Tuesday.

Rain chances increase across South Florida through Thursday

Conditions are expected to turn wetter Wednesday as moisture increases across South Florida, bringing more widespread storms. Even soggier conditions are expected Thursday as the breeze builds, with unsettled weather continuing into the end of the week.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to reach the mid- to upper 80s, with higher humidity making conditions feel increasingly steamy. Highs will remain in the upper 80s through the middle and latter part of the week.

Smoke from Broward wildfire could reach metro areas

Meanwhile, the CBS News Miami Next Weather team is tracking the Alpha Sierra Fire near Alligator Alley in western Broward. The fire has burned at least 330 acres and was 16% contained.

Light or calm winds could allow some smoke from the fire to move across parts of Broward and northern Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. Winds are expected to shift out of the east later in the day, helping push much of the smoke away from metro areas and toward the interior.

Will it rain in South Florida this weekend?

The weekend is not expected to be a complete washout, but passing storms will remain possible Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees.