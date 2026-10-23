South Florida sees scattered showers ahead of heavy rain, coastal flooding threat Sunday

South Florida will see a few passing showers Friday before a stretch of heavier rain, strong winds and higher-than-normal tides increases the risk of coastal flooding beginning Sunday and continuing into early next week.

Friday's rain chances will remain relatively low, with most of the heavier showers staying offshore. However, some showers could move inland, particularly along coastal communities and areas near I-95.

Temperatures started the morning in the low 70s, with some inland areas dipping into the upper 60s. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 80s.

Showers will gradually move from the coast toward inland areas during the morning before conditions become quieter in the afternoon and evening.

Coastal flooding already affecting South Florida

A coastal flood advisory is in effect as higher-than-normal tides continue to cause minor flooding in vulnerable coastal areas.

High tide Friday morning was expected around 7 a.m. in Miami and 7:15 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, with minor flooding possible in low-lying areas.

The combination of elevated tides and strengthening northeast winds could push additional water toward the coast, making flooding more widespread and potentially more significant in the coming days.

The threat will increase as winds strengthen late in the weekend, pushing ocean water toward shore at a time when tides are already running higher than normal.

Heavy rain, strong winds expected Sunday through Tuesday

Saturday will bring another relatively low chance of rain, although a few passing showers remain possible as winds begin shifting to the northeast and increasing.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate Sunday as a line of showers develops near the coast, potentially bringing repeated rounds of rain to the same areas.

Warren said the pattern could lead to significant rainfall accumulation, particularly along coastal communities and areas east of I-95.

The strongest winds and highest rain chances are expected Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Persistent northeast winds could push water against the coastline, combining with elevated tides associated with the full moon to produce water levels higher than forecast.

The greatest coastal flooding concerns are expected Monday and Tuesday, when the combination of strong winds and high tides could worsen conditions in flood-prone neighborhoods.

NEXT Weather Alerts are in effect for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday because of the increased threat of heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding.

What to expect in the tropics

Despite the unsettled weather expected across South Florida, there are currently no tropical systems expected to develop in the Atlantic over the next seven days.

Temperatures will remain relatively steady, with afternoon highs generally reaching the lower 80s throughout the forecast period.

Residents in coastal and low-lying communities should remain alert for changing conditions, particularly during king tides, as the flooding threat increases late Sunday and continues into early next week.