South Florida king tides, heavy rain and wind lead to concerns of flooding this weekend

It's finally feeling a bit more like fall out across South Florida on Wednesday morning with low temperatures that dropped into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Expect a beautiful, breezy, and mainly dry day ahead with forecast high temperatures in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. CBS News Miami

Get outside and enjoy the day while you can since our weather pattern will be changing later this week, and the weekend is looking very wet and windy.

Wednesday won't be as blustery, but there is still a dangerous high risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches.

This graphic shows the forecast wind gusts in South Florida on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

Minor coastal seawater flooding will be possible along low-lying, vulnerable areas along the coast due to the king tides returning starting on Wednesday.

A small craft advisory continues for boaters due to the choppy conditions on the bay.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

On Thursday morning, we'll wake up with low temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s once again. The chance of rain will be low, but some spotty showers will be possible.

High temperatures will rise into the 80s in the afternoon.

This graphic shows the flood risk in South Florida on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

Scattered showers will be moving into the region on Friday, and then even more wet weather is expected on Saturday and especially on Sunday.

The Weather Prediction Center has already placed most of South Florida under a Level 2 risk of excessive heavy rainfall with a slight risk of flash flooding on Sunday.

NEXT Weather Alert goes into effect Sunday

A NEXT Weather Alert will go into effect in South Florida starting Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team will be issuing a NEXT Weather Alert from Sunday to Tuesday due to the potential for heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds and the higher-than-normal king tide flooding, which will peak late weekend into early next week.

Moderate to major coastal flooding will be possible.

In addition, wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph or stronger Sunday into Monday.