Steamy Saturday in store for South Florida, Heat Advisory active for most of the day

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot, humid, and steamy day across South Florida.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Pompano Beach south to Key West, including all communities in southeastern Florida.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Extensive sun all morning, combined with high humidity levels, will create triple-digit feels-like temperatures. We could see those feel like temperatures reach 110 degrees.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

It is important to stay hydrated by sipping water all day. Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible, or if outside, seek out the shade. Don't forget to provide water and shade for your pets and animals, and check on our senior relatives and neighbors.

We could see scattered showers in the early evening hours. After that, we'll dry out due to incoming Saharan dust. We'll see very dry and hot conditions the rest of the week.

CBS News Miami