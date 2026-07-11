Watch CBS News
Local News

Steamy Saturday in store for South Florida, Heat Advisory active for most of the day

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
Read Full Bio
Scott Withers

/ CBS Miami

Add CBS News on Google

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a hot, humid, and steamy day across South Florida.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. from Pompano Beach south to Key West, including all communities in southeastern Florida. 

heat-advisory-1.png
CBS News Miami
heat-risk-1.png
CBS News Miami

Extensive sun all morning, combined with high humidity levels, will create triple-digit feels-like temperatures.  We could see those feel like temperatures reach 110 degrees.  

feels-like-temps-today-1.png
CBS News Miami
cbs-2024.png
CBS News Miami

It is important to stay hydrated by sipping water all day.  Stay in the air conditioning as much as possible, or if outside, seek out the shade.  Don't forget to provide water and shade for your pets and animals, and check on our senior relatives and neighbors. 

We could see scattered showers in the early evening hours.  After that, we'll dry out due to incoming Saharan dust.  We'll see very dry and hot conditions the rest of the week. 

daily-wx-explainer.png
CBS News Miami
next-wx-7-day-1.png
CBS News Miami

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue