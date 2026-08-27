South Florida to see more rounds of rain, storms ahead of partial lunar eclipse Thursday night

Keep the rain gear handy on Thursday as South Florida will once again face threats of seeing passing showers and thunderstorms during the day.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the low 90s on Thursday, and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Conditions were mainly quiet on Thursday morning, but that's expected to change when wetter weather moves in around midday and then becomes more widespread during the afternoon hours with some storms possible through the evening.

Don't forget to look up into the sky on Thursday night to enjoy the deep partial lunar eclipse. During a lunar eclipse, the Earth slides between the Sun and the Moon, casting a giant shadow over the lunar surface.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

At its peak tonight, the Earth's shadow will cast its shadow on more than 96% of the lunar surface.

The moon will catch some filtered sunlight from Earth's atmosphere and will glow a coppery orange and red, which is why it's often called the "Blood Moon."

Lunar eclipses start with a subtle kind of eclipse called a penumbral eclipse. That's when the Moon is in the lighter part of Earth's shadow, called the penumbra, which starts at 9:24 p.m.

This graphic shows the forecast for the preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons on Friday. CBS News Miami

You probably won't notice it at first. But, as the eclipse progresses, you should see a subtle shading on the moon.

When the partial eclipse begins at 10:33 p.m., it'll appear as if a tiny, but dark, bite is taken from one edge of the moon. At maximum eclipse at 12:12 a.m., about 96% of the moon's disk will lie inside Earth's dark umbral shadow. But there might be a few showers and some clouds around midnight and overnight.

The partial eclipse will end at 1:51 a.m.

This graphic shows the forecast for the partial lunar eclipse on Thursday night through early Friday morning. CBS News Miami

You don't need any special equipment to view a lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses are safe to view with the eye alone. But binoculars and telescopes do enhance the view.

As we head into Friday and the weekend, we remain unsettled with daily scattered storms and highs in the low 90s.

This pattern persists into early next week as we kick off the month of September.

This graphic shows the tropical outlook over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking the tropical wave midway between Africa and the Windward Islands, which has become better organized overnight.

The National Hurricane Center says this area has a high potential of developing into a depression or tropical storm later today.

This graphic shows the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season storm names. CBS News Miami

The next name on the list is Dolly.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more hostile on Friday likely ending its chances for further development.