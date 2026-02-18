Warm Wednesday ahead across South Florida but colder weather returns next week

It's going to be a warm Wednesday across South Florida after a mild start to the day with temperatures mostly in the low 70s.

A few inland areas were reporting temperatures in the 60s.

High temperatures will climb into the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A stray shower may blow into the region on the breeze, but for the most part it will stay dry across South Florida on Wednesday.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Over the next few days, temperatures will continue to rise.

We'll wake up with low temperatures in the upper 60s, but high temperatures will climb into the 80s.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

And we'll enjoy mostly dry conditions with high pressure remaining in control.

This weekend, high temperatures will soar into the mid- to upper 80s, and some record high temperatures are possible.

Some spotty showers will be possible on Sunday ahead of our next cold front.

A cold front approaching South Florida will big some big temperature changes early next week. CBS News Miami

Temperatures are expected to tumble into the upper 50s on Monday morning, and we'll stay cool throughout the day with high temperatures only getting into the upper 60s.

And it will be even colder on Tuesday morning with lows falling into the upper 40s.

High temperatures will remain below average in the upper 60s.