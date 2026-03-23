South Florida to enjoy plenty of sunshine, warm weather this week with low rain chances

After a beautiful weekend across South Florida, the warm weather continues for the workweek.

A cool start mostly in the lower to mid-60s will lead to a warm and sunny afternoon with highs in the lower to mid-80s.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Afternoon highs linger in the lower to mid-80s each day for the workweek with changes not arriving until the weekend.

Beachgoers can expect excellent conditions with a low rip current risk as water temperatures remain in the mid-70s.

The beach forecast on Monday, March 23, 2026. CBS News Miami

The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor an enhanced fire weather risk due to dry air and the ongoing drought conditions.

While there are no major wildfires being reported in South Florida, light north and northwesterly winds overnight have been bringing smoke from ongoing fires along the Gulf Coast and the Southeast U.S. into South Florida, lowering our air quality for the morning hours.

Conditions improve by midday as the wind shifts.

Warm temperatures and plenty of sunshine are expected in South Florida on Tuesday. CBS News Miami

No significant rain chances will be found throughout the workweek with just a slim 10% shower chance Wednesday through Friday.

However, rain chances will be on the rise over the weekend as our team monitors a possible disturbance bringing the potential for scattered showers on Sunday.

These showers could help lower afternoon highs to upper 70s by the end of the weekend.