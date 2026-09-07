South Florida to see more storms, steamy temperatures on Labor Day

The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is tracking a rainy afternoon across South Florida on Labor Day.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The morning started out dry, but the thunderstorms are expected to start firing up once again just after noon.

We will see some intense storms stretching from Homestead to Pompano Beach.

This graphic shows the beach forecast in South Florida on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

It won't be a consistent rainout, but you will want to make some indoor plans this afternoon.

Real temperatures will hit the upper 80s and low 90s.

This graphic shows the feels-like temperatures in South Florida on Monday, Sept. 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

Those temperatures combined with the humidity will push some areas of Broward County into the triple-digit "feels like temperatures."

The heat index will feel like 111 near and around Miami International Airport.

This graphic shows the Labor Day forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

If you're heading to the beach to cool down, you can dive on in. There is a low rip current risk for all our beaches.

The rainy season has rushed back.

We will see rain and storms every day for the next week.