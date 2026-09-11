Rain chances rise across South Florida heading into the weekend, leading to some flood concerns

It will be a wet start to the weekend as more rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to move across South Florida on Friday.

Some heavy downpours are possible, and that means some localized flooding will be possible.

This graphic shows the forecast in South Florida over the next three days. CBS News Miami

High temperatures are expected to reach into the low 90s on Friday afternoon, but it will feel like triple digits when you factor in the humidity.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents due to the onshore flow.

There are no alerts or advisories in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Higher-than-normal king tides may lead to saltwater flooding along low-lying coastal areas.

Peak king tides will take place on Saturday at 9:52 a.m. at Port Everglades, on Saturday at 10:31 a.m. at Biscayne Bay, and on Friday at 9:24 a.m. at Key Largo.

The king tides, however, will be more impactful as we head into October.

This graphic shows the forecast rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain will remain high through the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected through Saturday and Sunday.

Saharan dust will usher in drier air, and that will slightly lower our rain chances during the early to middle part of next week.

High temperatures will remain seasonably hot in the low 90s through next week.

It's also tranquil in the tropics, and no tropical development is expected over the next 7 days.