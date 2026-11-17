The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for rounds of heavy rain that could cause street flooding along South Florida's east coast from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday.

A flood watch is in effect for all of Southeast Florida from 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday evening.

A NEXT Weather Alert will go into effect in South Florida later on Tuesday due to the threat of flooding. CBS News Miami

A weak low-pressure system over the Gulf is stalling near Florida, with a stationary boundary draped across the central part of the state.

That boundary is pooling moisture over the peninsula.

At the same time, a breezy east-northeast wind is pushing in off the Atlantic while stronger winds aloft blow from the west.

That clash stacks air along the coast and can set off storms that repeatedly pass over the same neighborhoods.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team's forecast data shows the highest rain totals along coastal Palm Beach and Broward counties, closest to the boundary.

This graphic shows the forecast rain in South Florida on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday CBS News Miami

Most likely totals are 2 to 4 inches through Friday.

Forecast confidence is limited on exactly where the heaviest bands set up. Small-scale coastal convergence is hard for computer models to pin down.

Farther north, the Weather Prediction Center has placed a Moderate Risk (level 3 of 4) of excessive rainfall from St. Lucie County to Brevard County on Wednesday, citing saturated ground and the potential for more than 5 inches of rain.

The beaches and water will be dangerous, too. A high rip current risk is in effect for Miami-Dade and Broward counties through Thursday evening, and surf could reach 7 to 10 feet.

This graphic shows the flood watch that will go into effect in South Florida later on Tuesday. CBS News Miami

Small craft advisories are posted as Atlantic seas build to 10 to 12 feet.

A cold front crossing the central U.S. should help pull the Gulf low away late in the week or early in the weekend, bringing drier air by early next week.

Until then, avoid driving through flooded roads, and stay with the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team for updates.