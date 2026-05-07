South Florida to see dangerous heat as temperatures get set to soar through Mother's Day weekend

The heat is on today and through Mother's Day weekend across South Florida.

Near-record heat is possible Thursday as high temperatures soar into the low 90s on Thursday afternoon.

It will feel like the mid- to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

The forecast feels-like temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We'll enjoy a sunny, dry day, but the UV index will be extreme, so don't forget the sunscreen.

There is a low risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches. No advisories are in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

Friday will be even hotter across South Florida with record heat possible as the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high temperature of 93 degrees in Miami.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The old record of 94 degrees was set in 2022.

The forecast high temperature for Fort Lauderdale is 91 degrees, and the old record of 93 degrees was set back in 1998. Key West will likely reach a high temperature of 88 degrees, and the old record of 91 degrees was set in 1873.

With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s.

High temperatures will remain in the low 90s and the risk for heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion or heatstroke, increases through the weekend.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

On Saturday most of South Florida will be under a major risk of heat-related illnesses without the proper cooling and/or hydration.

And on Sunday that major risk for heat-related illnesses continues with a few inland spots under an extreme risk.

That means there will be little to no relief at night.

On Mother's Day the heat and humidity will continue with a few showers possible.

The chance of rain will rise early to middle of next week due to more moisture around. Although the wet weather will provide some relief, temperatures will drop only slightly to the upper 80s by Tuesday.