South Florida stays warm Wednesday with potentially dangerous heat moving in at end of week

It's going to be a warm Wednesday in South Florida with forecast high temperatures climbing to near 90 degrees.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the mid- to upper 90s in some spots.

It will be mainly dry and mostly sunny on Wednesday with a southeast breeze of 5-10 mph.

The feels-like temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, but the UV index is very high. There are currently no alerts for boaters over the Atlantic waters or Keys waters.

It will be even hotter the rest of the week as high pressure will create a heat dome over South Florida.

On Thursday, high temperatures will rise into the low 90s with plenty of sunshine, and heat indices will reach the mid- to upper 90s.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

As this unseasonable heat returns, the National Weather Service is urging residents in South Florida to take necessary precautions to avoid heat illnesses and heat exhaustion.

As temperatures continue to heat up and with feels-like temperatures near 100 degrees, it is important for everyone to stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade and air conditioners.

Limit strenuous outdoor activities during the afternoon and never leave kids or pets unattended in hot cars.

The hottest day of the week will be Friday, and record heat will be possible.

Record heat is possible in South Florida on Friday, May 8, 2026. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high temperature of 93 degrees in Miami and the old record set back in 2022.

A high temperature of 91 degrees is expected in Fort Lauderdale, and the old record of 93 degrees was set back in 1998. The forecast high temperature in Key West is 88 degrees, and the old record of 91 degrees was set back in 1873.

It could feel close to the triple-digits when you factor in the humidity.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This Mother's Day weekend we will stay hot and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s. The chance of rain is low on Saturday, but isolated showers will be possible.

Sunday will be breezy with the potential for additional showers.

High temperatures will remain near 90 degrees early next week, but the rain chances will rise due to more moisture around.