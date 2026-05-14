Thursday to stay steamy across South Florida as region sees chances for showers, storms

It will be another hot and humid day across South Florida on Thursday afternoon with the chance for passing showers.

The chance of rain will be lower due to drier air moving in later on Thursday.

High temperatures will soar into the low 90s, and it will feel like the mid- to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and the UV index will be very high. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

On Friday, it will be even drier with only isolated showers possible. The humidity will be slightly lower, and high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Rainy season officially begins on Friday and lasts through Oct. 15. During the wet season we see about 60% to 70% of our annual rainfall.

This weekend spotty showers and some thunderstorms will be possible, but it won't be a washout.

Rain chances will remain near 30% and high temperatures will stay above average in the upper 80s.

The chance of rain rises early next week with more showers and thunderstorms likely on Monday.