South Florida to see chances for heavy rain, thunderstorms this week as wildfires burn in Broward, Miami-Dade

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking two wildfires burning in western Broward and southern Miami-Dade counties that could reduce visibility and air quality for parts of South Florida on Monday.

This graphic provides information on the Max Road Fire in western Broward County and the 172nd Avenue Fire in south Miami-Dade near Florida City. CBS News Miami

The Max Road Fire near US-27 in western Broward County has burned 5,000 acres and is 20% contained.

The smoke from this fire is moving north and northwestward on Monday morning due to a light southeast breeze, but later on the smoke could hover over parts of western Broward County and then move westward.

The air quality in South Florida on the morning of May 11, 2026. CBS News Miami

The 172nd Avenue Fire in Florida City in southern Miami-Dade has burned 210 acres and is 30% contained.

The smoke from this fire is relatively stagnant on Monday morning due to calm winds, but later on the smoke could lift a bit more northward and impact places like Leisure City and Homestead.

The feels-like temperatures in South Florida on May 11, 2026. CBS News Miami

It was a dry and warm start to the day on Monday morning with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. On Monday afternoon, it will be hot and steamy with high temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees.

The feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and triple-digits.

The forecast feels-like temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, but the rain chances will be even higher on Tuesday.

Any wet weather is welcome at this point as the rain could help in the containment of the wildfires.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

The rain chances will be highest on Tuesday due to a frontal boundary and moisture that's moving in.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop on Tuesday with the potential for some heavier downpours.

High temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We will remain unsettled on Wednesday with more rain expected. Scattered thunderstorms will move in and lead to heavier rain in some spots.

Keep the umbrella handy on Thursday as passing showers and storms will stick around. High temperatures will remain near 90 degrees.

The chance of rain will decrease on Friday but will rise again over the weekend.