South Florida to remain warm, breezy this weekend with small chance for passing showers

The NEXT Weather Team continues to track breezy and warm conditions across South Florida for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Wind continues to blow in from the east between 10-20 mph and will bring a 10-20% stray shower chance over the next several days.

The wind gust forecast in South Florida over the next three days. CBS News Miami

This wind will help keep smoke from the ongoing warehouse fire in Northwest Miami-Dade west of our metro areas.

Most will stay dry and all will remain warm as highs climb closer to the mid-80s for the next seven days.

The beach forecast on Friday, March 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

These breezy conditions will also lead to concerns along the coast with a high rip current risk continuing for Friday and the weekend ahead.

A small craft advisory is currently in effect for the Florida Keys until further notice.

The hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Friday, March 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

Small crafts are encouraged to use caution off the coast of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The warm and mostly dry pattern stretches all the way through the upcoming workweek as morning lows start in the lower 70s and afternoon highs climb to the lower to mid-80s each day.