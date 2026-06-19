Extreme heat continues in South Florida on Friday as severe thunderstorm, flash flood risk rises

Another heat advisory was issued Friday from noon until 7 p.m. in Broward and Miami-Dade counties due to the feels-like temperatures that could reach up to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

This Juneteenth will be a scorcher as high temperatures soar into the low to mid-90s once again.

This graphic shows the Juneteenth forecast in South Florida on Friday, June 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

Wet weather will return later to bring some relief from the extreme heat and hopefully will help with the containment of the wildfires.

We need the rain, but not the lightning. And we may see some lightning with storms firing up with the heating of the day.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in South Florida on Friday, June 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Broward and most of Miami-Dade in a Level 1 risk of severe weather on Friday due to the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Weather Prediction Center has placed Broward and Miami-Dade under a Level 1 risk of excessive heavy rainfall as some storms may produce isolated heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in South Florida on Friday, June 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

The highest rain chance on Friday will likely be in the afternoon and especially Friday evening and night.

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team continues to track the wildfires in west Miami-Dade.

This graphic shows information on three active wildfires in South Florida on Friday, June 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

The Well Fire has burned 1,310 acres and is 50% contained. The Quarry 2 Fire has burned 17,200 acres and was 75% contained.

The Coptic Fire has burned 1,680 acres and was 40% contained.

This graphic shows the air quality in South Florida on the morning of Friday, June 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

On Friday the wind will flow out of the south about 10 to 15 mph and this will likely steer most of the wildfire smoke northward for most of the day.

But later tonight and overnight some of the smoke may move into metro and coastal areas of Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

This graphic shows the heat-related health risk in South Florida on Friday, June 19, 2026. CBS News Miami

The National Weather Service warns residents with respiratory conditions should try to limit their time outside due to the potential of smoke lowering the air quality.

The air quality is good for most of Broward but moderate for much of Miami-Dade County.

This graphic shows the heat advisories in effect in South Florida on Friday, June 19, 2026.

The chance of rain rises as we head into the weekend due to more moisture around.

Scattered showers and storms will develop on Saturday and Sunday for Father's Day.

This graphic shows the Father's Day weekend forecast in South Florida.

The sizzling heat sticks around as highs will stay in the low 90s and heat indices will be in the upper 90s and triple-digits.

The summer solstice takes place on Sunday, June 21, at 4:24 am.

This graphic shows the rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It marks the official first day of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere, bringing the longest period of daylight and the shortest night of the year.