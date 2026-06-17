More dangerous heat expected in South Florida ahead of NEXT Weather Alert day Thursday

Another heat advisory has been issued on Wednesday for Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. due to the feels-like temperatures that could reach up to 108 degrees when you factor in the humidity.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

Record heat will be possible on Wednesday as high temperatures soar to the low to mid-90s during the afternoon.

This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate to major risk of heat-released illnesses for sensitive groups and for those who do not properly cool and/or hydrate.

This graphic shows the heat risk in South Florida on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

We will enjoy mainly dry conditions to start the day, but later Wednesday afternoon and evening some showers and thunderstorms will move in.

We need the rain to bring relief from the extreme heat and to help crews battling two wildfires in western Miami-Dade.

This graphic shows information about the wildfires burning in Miami-Dade on June 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

The two wildfires in Miami-Dade are leading to some haze, lower air quality and reduced visibility in some spots.

The Quarry 2 Fire is located near Northwest 137th Avenue and Northwest 25th Street and has burned 4,050 acres and is 30% contained. The second fire, the Well Fire, has burned 500 acres and is 25% contained.

The wind will increase out of the south and southwest later Wednesday that will likely steer smoke from the fires toward the north then the northeast and potentially eastward later.

Air quality is currently moderate for Broward and Miami-Dade. Residents with respiratory conditions in the area are advised to stay indoors and recirculate the air from air conditioners.

A NEXT Weather Alert day will be in effect on Thursday, June 18, 2026, due to the extreme heat. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert tomorrow, Thursday, due to dangerous heat indices that could reach up to 110 degrees, and because we will have a major to extreme risk of heat-related health illness.

This extreme risk is the same as major, but with little to no relief overnight due to lows will staying warm in the 80s.

Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits.

Some heat safety tips include staying hydrated, limiting strenuous activities during the afternoon hours, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing and staying in the air-conditioning and shade as much as possible

This graphic shows the heat risk in South Florida on Thursday, June 18, 2026. CBS News Miami

Tomorrow will be mostly dry with just a few showers possible.

The sizzling heat sticks around Friday for Juneteenth as highs remain in the low 90s and feels like temperatures continue in the 100s.

Spotty storms will be possible.

The chance of rain rises this weekend with scattered showers and storms likely on Saturday and Sunday for Father's Day.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Potential Tropical Cyclone One as of Wednesday, June 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone One is not a threat to South Florida but is impacting the Gulf coast states with tropical storm warnings and watches stretching from Texas to Louisiana and much of the southeast.

This area of low pressure should move northeastward along the Texas coast today and then move inland over southwestern Louisiana by tonight.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 60% chance of development as some strengthening is expected and it could become a depression or Tropical Storm Arthur before making landfall later today.

Regardless of whether it becomes a named storm, this system could bring life-threatening flash flooding across portions of the southeastern U.S. today.