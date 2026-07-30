Record heat possible in Miami, Fort Lauderdale as temperatures soar across South Florida on Thursday

It's going to be another hot and humid day across South Florida on Thursday with temperatures soaring into the mid- to upper 90s.

That will lead to possible record heat, and the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high temperature of 96 degrees in Miami. The old record in Miami was 95 degrees set back in 2015.

This graphic shows the possible record heat in South Florida on Thursday, July 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

The forecast high in Fort Lauderdale is 95 degrees, and the old record of 96 degrees was set in 1915.

The chance of rain will be lower on Thursday due to Saharan dust and dry air. Hazy conditions will also be possible at times.

Another heat advisory has been issued for Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to heat index values that could reach 106 to 110 degrees.

This graphic shows the heat-related health risk in South Florida on Thursday, July 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a major risk of heat-related illness across most of South Florida on Thursday. That means that heat illness is likely without the proper cooling and/or hydration.

South Florida residents should take the necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

Lobster mini season continues and small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days.

The winds will be 10 to 15 knots.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Florida Keys. If you're headed to the beach, there is a low risk of rip currents and the UV index will be extreme.

Still sizzling with highs near the mid 90s. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

This graphic shows the rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days.

This weekend scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday due to more moisture on the way.

Highs will be closer to normal in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.