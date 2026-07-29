South Florida to sizzle with potential for record-breaking heat this week

The heat is on across South Florida, and a heat advisory has been issued for Broward and Miami-Dade counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to heat index values that could reach between 106 and 100 degrees.

There is also a major risk of heat-related illness across much of South Florida on Wednesday.

That means that heat illness is likely without proper cooling and/or hydration. Residents in South Florida should take necessary precautions to avoid heat exhaustion and heat illness.

This graphic shows the heat advisory in South Florida on Wednesday, July 29. CBS News Miami

It is already a warm start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Wednesday afternoon will be sizzling with high temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

Although drier air is moving in, spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms will still be possible.

Lobster Mini Season is underway, and small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters.

The winds will be to the south at 10 to 15 knots with 1- to 2-foot seas and a moderate chop on the bays.

This graphic shows the heat risk in South Florida on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. CBS News Miami

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Florida Keys.

If you are headed to the beach, there is a low risk of rip currents and the UV index is extreme.

Thursday will be even hotter with high temperatures soaring to the mid- to upper 90s.

This graphic shows the potential for record heat on Thursday, July 30, 2026. CBS News Miami

Record heat is possible as the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high temperature of 96 degrees in Miami. The old record in Miami is 95 degrees set back in 2015.

The forecast high for Fort Lauderdale is 95 degrees and the old record is 96 degrees set back in 1915. The chance of rain will be lower Thursday with stray showers possible.

This graphic shows the feels-like temperatures in South Florida on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. CBS News Miami

Another scorcher on Friday is expected with high temperatures near the mid-90s. It will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

This weekend the chance of rain will increase a bit on Saturday with the potential for scattered storms and highs in the low 90s.

Another plume of Saharan dust moves in on Sunday and that will lower the rain chance with hazy skies possible.