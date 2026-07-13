Steamy start in South Florida could lead to record heat Monday afternoon

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team continues to monitor hot, hazy, and mostly dry conditions to kick off the week.

Near-record heat is possible in South Florida on Monday, July 13, 2026. CBS News Miami

A steamy start will lead to near-record heat Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-90s.

Our forecast calls for 95 degrees in Miami, challenging the daily heat record of 96 degrees last experienced in 1987.

This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Monday, July 13, 2026. CBS News Miami

Regardless of breaking the record, "feels-like" temperatures will soar once again into the triple-digits.

Heat index values will range between 103 degrees to 108 degrees during the afternoon with similar values expected throughout the week.

This graphic shows the reat-related health risk in South Florida on Monday, July 13, 2026. CBS News Miami

Saharan dust will continue to move across the region for most of the week, keeping rain and storm chances very isolated.

There is a 20% chance for storms on Monday afternoon, mostly for inland areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties between the hours of 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

This graphic shows the forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A majority of South Florida is expected to remain dry until the weekend when rain chances increase slightly to 20-30%.