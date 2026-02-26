Warmer temperatures, rain chances return to South Florida this weekend

Warmer weather is on the way for South Florida.

It was a comfortably cool start to Thursday across the region, with temperatures mostly in the upper 60s and low 60s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

The Keys were enjoying more mild temperatures in the 70s.

High temperatures on Thursday will climb to 80 degrees in the afternoon with a chance of a few showers.

The latest information on the National Fire and Regal Fire in Collier County. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Team is monitoring two wildfires burning in Collier County. The National Fire near Alligator Alley has burned more than 30,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Some from that fire is reducing visibility and lowering the air quality along parts of Interstate 97.

Another fire called the Regal Fire near Tamiami Trail has burned more than 100 acres.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Temperatures and rain chances will increase as we head into the weekend. It will be milder in the mornings with low temperatures in the upper 60s or low 70s.

High temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees on Friday with the potential for spotty showers.

The chance of rain is higher on Saturday with scattered showers around due to our next cold front on the way.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We stay warm with highs near the mid 80s.

Some passing showers will be possible on Sunday and temperatures will drop slightly to the low 80s.

The breeze builds early to middle of next week with highs in the low 80s.