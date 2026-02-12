Foggy Thursday morning will transition into beautiful, warm day across South Florida

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning for inland Broward and inland Miami-Dade counties due to patchy dense fog that could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less.

A fog advisory that was in effect in parts of South Florida on Thursday Feb. 12, 2025. CBS News Miami

In addition, a travel advisory was issued by the Florida Highway Patrol for Alligator Alley between mile markers 40 and 48 due to smoke associated with an active wildfire in Hendry County called the "West Boundary Road Fire."

That fire has so far burned 2,600 acres and is 75% contained. Visibility is reduced due to smoke from this fire.

The latest information on the West Boundary Road Fire in Hendry County. CBS News Miami

A northwesterly wind will steer some of the smoke towards portions of Broward and possibly even Miami-Dade counties.

This could impact air quality as well.

It was a cool start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across South Florida.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2025. CBS News Miami

A light sweater or jacket was recommended on Thursday morning, but they won't be needed by Thursday afternoon as highs warm to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

On Friday morning, we'll wake up to temperatures in the low 60s, and then high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon with a few showers possible.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It will be lovely weather for Valentine's Day as we'll enjoy a comfortable start with temperatures in the low 60s and highs will remain near normal in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Although the chance of rain is low, stray showers can't be ruled out.

On Sunday our rain chances will begin to rise and spotty showers will be possible.

The rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

It will be warm and breezy with high temperatures close to 80 degrees.

On Monday, President's Day, scattered showers will be possible but it will not be a washout for the holiday.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We need the rain since we are in a moderate to severe drought in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, but so far forecast models indicate we may only receive around a quarter of an inch through Monday.

Next Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the morning with low 60s. Highs be seasonable in the upper 70s.