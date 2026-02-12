Foggy Thursday morning will transition into beautiful, warm day across South Florida
A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday morning for inland Broward and inland Miami-Dade counties due to patchy dense fog that could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less.
In addition, a travel advisory was issued by the Florida Highway Patrol for Alligator Alley between mile markers 40 and 48 due to smoke associated with an active wildfire in Hendry County called the "West Boundary Road Fire."
That fire has so far burned 2,600 acres and is 75% contained. Visibility is reduced due to smoke from this fire.
A northwesterly wind will steer some of the smoke towards portions of Broward and possibly even Miami-Dade counties.
This could impact air quality as well.
It was a cool start to Thursday with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s across South Florida.
A light sweater or jacket was recommended on Thursday morning, but they won't be needed by Thursday afternoon as highs warm to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
On Friday morning, we'll wake up to temperatures in the low 60s, and then high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s in the afternoon with a few showers possible.
It will be lovely weather for Valentine's Day as we'll enjoy a comfortable start with temperatures in the low 60s and highs will remain near normal in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.
Although the chance of rain is low, stray showers can't be ruled out.
On Sunday our rain chances will begin to rise and spotty showers will be possible.
It will be warm and breezy with high temperatures close to 80 degrees.
On Monday, President's Day, scattered showers will be possible but it will not be a washout for the holiday.
We need the rain since we are in a moderate to severe drought in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, but so far forecast models indicate we may only receive around a quarter of an inch through Monday.
Next Tuesday will be slightly cooler in the morning with low 60s. Highs be seasonable in the upper 70s.