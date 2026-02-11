South Florida warming trend to continue into the upcoming weekend

South Florida can expect slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday.

High temperatures will climb to the upper 70s on Wednesday afternoon with more clouds around.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Florida Keys as the winds remain light today.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We stay dry through Thursday with highs rising to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.We stay warm through Friday with the chance for a stray showers.

The chance of rain stays low Saturday as highs climb to 80 degrees for Valentine's Day.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Spotty showers will be possible on Sunday but the chance of rain is higher on Monday with the potential for scattered showers on Monday for President's Day.

Highs will remain near 80 degrees.

A little cooler by Tuesday morning with low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.