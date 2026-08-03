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Minor flooding possible in South Florida Monday due to threat of showers, storms

By
Shane Hinton
Shane Hinton
Shane Hinton is a meteorologist on the Next Weather Team at CBS News Miami. Shane joins the Next Weather Team from Austin, Texas, but this isn't his first time in South Florida.
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Shane Hinton

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The wet weather pattern from the weekend continues for the workweek as the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking daily rain chances over the next seven days.

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This graphic shows the rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Our highest rain chances of the week will favor Monday and Tuesday afternoons and evenings with a 50-60% chance for showers and storms.

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This graphic shows the flood risk in South Florida on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. CBS News Miami

Within these showers, we'll be monitoring the possibility of isolated heavy downpours which could lead to minor flooding.

Most of South Florida is under a level 1 out of 4 flood risk on Monday.

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This graphic shows what the radar could look like in South Florida on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. CBS News Miami

Rain and cloud coverage should keep afternoon highs seasonable in the lower 90s with "feels like" temperatures in the lower triple digits.

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This graphic shows the hour-by-hour forecast in South Florida on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. CBS News Miami

Rain chances remain scattered but lower slightly for the middle of the workweek into the weekend with a 40% daily chance.

Afternoon highs linger around 90 each day.

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