Minor flooding possible in South Florida Monday due to threat of showers, storms
The wet weather pattern from the weekend continues for the workweek as the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking daily rain chances over the next seven days.
Our highest rain chances of the week will favor Monday and Tuesday afternoons and evenings with a 50-60% chance for showers and storms.
Within these showers, we'll be monitoring the possibility of isolated heavy downpours which could lead to minor flooding.
Most of South Florida is under a level 1 out of 4 flood risk on Monday.
Rain and cloud coverage should keep afternoon highs seasonable in the lower 90s with "feels like" temperatures in the lower triple digits.
Rain chances remain scattered but lower slightly for the middle of the workweek into the weekend with a 40% daily chance.
Afternoon highs linger around 90 each day.