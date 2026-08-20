South Florida to see another day of dangerous temperatures with heat advisories in effect

Our heat wave continues as another heat advisory has been issued for South Florida from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. due to heat indices that could reach 112 degrees or higher.

This graphic shows the heat advisories in effect in South Florida on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. CBS News Miami

We have a major to extreme risk of heat-related illness for South Florida.

This graphic shows the heat-related health risk in South Florida on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. CBS News Miami

In addition, an air quality alert was issued for Miami-Dade until 3 p.m. due to the potential for lower air quality because of smoke associated with a wildfire burning in western Miami-Dade.

This graphic shows the air quality alerts in effect in South Florida on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. CBS News Miami

Highs will soar into the low to mid-90s this afternoon, but rain will move in later to bring some relief.

Scattered showers and storms that develop may produce gusty winds, lightning, and heavy downpours in spots.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Friday morning will be mainly quiet and warm with another round of rain expected in the afternoon and evening.

Highs will climb to the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the 100s.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

This weekend will not be quite as hot as the breeze shifts out of the southeast, and we will have some showers and storms to bring relief.

Highs will be more seasonable in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.