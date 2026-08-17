Heat advisories issued in South Florida as temperatures soar to near record levels Monday afternoon

It's a hazy, hot and humid start to the week in South Florida with record high temperatures possible on Monday.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Broward and Miami-Dade counties due to heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees. On Monday afternoon, we can expect a high temperature in the mid-90s.

This graphic shows the near-record heat possible in South Florida on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high temperature of 95 degrees on Monday, and the old record of 96 degrees was set back in 2022.

A high of 95 degrees is forecast for Fort Lauderdale, and the old record of 98 degrees was set back in 1924. Key West is forecast to reach a high of 92 degrees and the old record of 95 degrees was set back in 1951.

This graphic shows the heat advisories in effect in South Florida on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a major heat-related health risk for most of South Florida, which means that without proper cooling and/or hydration, heat illness, heat exhaustion or heat stroke will be possible.

A few areas near northern Broward County are under an extreme risk of heat-related health illness.

Residents across South Florida should take the necessary precautions to avoid heat illness.

This graphic shows the heat-related health risk in South Florida on Monday, Aug. 17, 2026. CBS News Miami

A plume of Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies and the drier air will keep the rain chance low. There is only a 10% chance of seeing a stray shower on Monday.

There is a low risk of rip currents along our Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

This graphic shows the forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A NEXT Weather Alert day has been issued for Tuesday, which is also the Florida primary, since it will be hotter across South Florida as highs soar to the mid to upper 90s due to wind from the west.

We'll be flirting with record heat again, and it will feel like triple digits when you factor in the humidity.

This graphic shows the forecast rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Another scorcher on Wednesday with highs climbing to the mid 90s.

Late in the week the chance of rain will increase a bit with scattered showers and some storms possible Thursday and Friday.

Not as hot this weekend as highs will be closer to normal in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.